7.5-Foot Wood-Grained Steel Market Patio Umbrella with Push Lift in Hunter Green Polyester

On a hot day with plenty of sunshine, the Astella 7’ Market Steel Wood-Grain Push-Lift Patio Umbrella provides perfect relief for your patio. Its expansive 7’ -foot canopy creates a spacious shield from the sun to make enjoying the outdoors easy for everyone. The wood-grained finish decorating the steel frame and ribs adds stylish warmth while the metal maintains steadfast stability for the entire umbrella. For even more durability, this patio umbrella also features a manual push-lift mechanism for opening and closing the canopy with ease. Combining simple elegance into a practical focal point you and your family will enjoy, the Astella 7 ’Market Steel Wood-Grain Push-Lift Patio Umbrella is the finishing touch for your outdoor lifestyle décor!