7.5-Foot Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella with Fiberglass Ribs, Crank Lift and Push-Button Tilt in Pacific Blue Polyester

“Summer afternoon” may be two of the most beautiful words ever paired, but when increased dangers from intense sunlight abound it may be hard to get in the outdoor spirit. Before fears of damaging UV rays darken your noontime relaxation, make sure to bring quality protection to your patio space with the Aluminum and Fiberglass Market Umbrella! The spacious 7.5-foot polyester canopy adds a protective shield to your patio so that you can enjoy your time outside worry-free. As the hours pass and the sun climbs higher in the sky, the simple push-button tilt mechanism allows for an easy adjustment to the canopy’s angle to extend your time in the fresh air. When the day comes to a close, the convenient crank mechanism allows for easy closing of the umbrella until the next day. As temperatures rise throughout the year, there will be no shortage of summer days needing this patio umbrella’s shade, so order one today!