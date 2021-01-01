Interbuild 8.5 fl. oz. Clear Matte Interior Wood Oil Finish & Sealer, Matte Clear

Interbuilds Clear Hardwax Oil Wood Finish is designed for all unfinished and unsealed wood surfaces. Because of the plant-based, food-safe, peanut-free formula, the Hardwax Oil Wood Finishes are ideal for finishing wood kitchen countertops and wood butcher block food preparation stations and chopping boards. In addition, they are formulated for use indoors and outdoors on unfinished wood doors and furniture in all outdoor wood species, including teak, acacia, cedar, poplar, pine, oak and walnut. With High Solids Content (100% Vegetable Oils and Waxes) and Zero Volatile Organic Compounds content (100% VOC-Free) the Hardwax Oil Wood Finishes have a high yield for every application, covering a wide surface area. The 8.45 fl. oz. (250 ml) size covers 54 to 108 sq. ft.(5- 10 square meters). Interbuilds Clear Top-Coat Sealant is ideal to apply to wood surfaces that may already be stained but not sealed. Applying three coats to all surfaces will enable a lifetime of trouble-free use. Color: Matte Clear.