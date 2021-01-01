From michael antonio
5 Feet VGA to VGA Cable for Computer Monitor Projector 1080p High Resolution (1.5m)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. VGA male to VGA male monitor cable connects PC or laptop to projector, LCD monitor and other display system with 15 pin VGA port Heavy duty SVGA display cord is well built for high quality video signal transmission Nickel plated connectors (male to male interface) and copper conductors enhance this sturdy cable performance Black computer monitor VGA cable for desktop is with Al-foil shielded layer to protect against EMI and RFI interference (1.5 Meters) 5ft short computer wire with screws in to ensure a steady connection