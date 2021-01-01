4.5’ Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit

This small size Dunhill Fir tree is perfect for the small rooms where limited area is a factor. This tree can make assembly quick and easy. . Product Features: Unlit. 763 tips. Full profile tree. Hinged branch construction. For indoor use only. 2-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 4.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 35" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.