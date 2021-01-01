NINGBO TIANQI ELECTRONIC 5-Drawer Gray Wood Simple Bedroom Furniture Chest Cabinet MDF Nightstand 43.3 in. x 19.7 in. x 15.7 in.

Simple and stylish design: Simple structure can create a charming look and feel; very suitable for your personal taste and interior decoration. The square side table can be used as a bedside table, a coffee table or a side table, a coffee table, or to accommodate various items in any room in the home. This bedside table can make your desk tidy. The drawer can store your books, magazines and clothes and other sundries. At the top, this table provides extra space to place any decorations, such as lamps, clocks and family portraits. The carefully crafted edges and rounded corners make it child-friendly; the protective pads at the bottom of the legs prevent scratches to your floor while reducing noise during movement. Color: Gray.