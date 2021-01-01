Sorbus 5 Drawer Storage Chest (Black Frame, Black Marble)

5-DRAWER DRESSER) — Style meets function with our dresser chest, complete with a wood surface and marble print drawers — Pairs beautifully with the Sorbus Foldable Furniture CollectionDISPLAY & DE-CLUTTER — Wood top provides hard surface for displaying lamps, alarm clocks, books, eyeglasses, charging station, and more — Drawers great for storing clothes, blankets, linens, baby clothes, lingerie, purses, scarves, socks, accessories, gadgets, toiletries, cosmetics, hair/beauty products, paperwork, toys, knitting supplies, and household clutterFOR HOME, OFFICE, DORM — Suitable for bedroom, living room dresser, guest room, closet, nursery, hallway, , college dorm, small apartment solutions, etc — Can be used as dressers for bedroom, storage cube dresser, 5 drawer dresser, small closet dresser, storage chest, living room dresser, sofa end tables, office supply storage, kids nightstand, or baby nursery table — Complements most décor whether traditional, rustic, or modernREMOVABLE & FOLDABLE DRAWERS — Soft fabric drawers with reinforced base — Easy pull handle for quiet opening and closing — Removable Drawers fold flat for easy storage when not in use — Entire unit is portable, lightweight, and easy to relocate to different spaces — Each drawer approx. 8” deepSMART & STYLISH DESIGN — Sleek wide storage — Made with strong steel frame and durable MDF wood top with smooth finish — Made of breathable, non-woven fabric — Marble inspired pattern features white background with light gray accents — Wipe clean — Minimal assembly required — Hardware and instructions INCLUDED — Measures approximately 39.50” L x 11.87” W x 24.62” H