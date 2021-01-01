Oriental Furniture 5-Drawer Honey Natural Fiber Trunk

With a look and feel similar to rattan, these are built from beautifully colored woven spun plant fiber cord. These are structurally strong furnishings that are amazingly lightweight. We've added casters so you can roll them to the spot where you need them most. Nowadays, some bed configurations include a mattress, box spring and a steel frame, requiring an extra tall night stand or lamp table. At over a yard tall, this piece offers extra height and extra storage. Color: Honey.