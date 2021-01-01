This 5-drawer dresser offers a timeless look with ample storage.It will pair easily with any interior theme and live through any remodels- making this the perfect dresser for anywhere in your home! Savy Storage Solution! This dresser offers 5 large drawers with metal handles, perfect for organizing your belongings in each compartment. In addtion, this dresser can live in any bedroom in your home due to it's practical storage. Enjoy opening your drawers smoothly and quietly- these drawers feature metal slides on each side for easy use.