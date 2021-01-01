7.5’ Downswept Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit

This unlit tree is perfect for your living room, office space or in building hall. This Downswept Douglas fir tree features feel real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism and designed from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. Product Features: Unlit. 1867 tips. Full profile tree. Hinged branch construction. For indoor use only. 3-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 7.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 59" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/PE/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.