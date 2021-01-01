5 + 1 Pack Double Coat Hooks In Black Finish, Easy To Install, Stronger & More Durable For Heavy Items, Wall Mount Hook For Hanging Towels, Coats, Hat

A Place for EverythingWouldn't it be easier if everything's at eye-level?Say goodbye to checking under the cushions and opening plenty of drawers and switch to a vertical organization solution.With the Jack N' Drill Coat Hooks, hang whatever you like, so it's never out of sight.Multi-Purpose SolutionCoat hooks aren’t just for outerwear anymore. Hang towels, kitchenware, mirrors, and more with our all-around hooks.Use it in every wall and surface in your home and always have the perfect hanging solution.Solid Hold for Tougher HangsDon’t just hang your keys and hats.Our coat hooks are made to stay put and withstand up to 35-lbs! Hang even your thickest winter coats and chunky lace-up boots without any worries.Use them all year long with no wear and tear.Strong, Rust-Free MaterialsWhen it comes to organizing, invest in things that last.Skip the plastic alternatives and opt for sturdy metal. Now made even bigger and tougher, our coat hooks provide sufficient support for all your hanging needs.Add a rustic feel without the actual rust.