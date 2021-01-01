From cc christmas decor

17.5” Corn Decor Set

$19.40 on sale
($79.99 save 76%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Make an attractive and festive view to your home decoration with this artificial corn decor set. It features three decorative corn cobs tied with a burlap bow for a unique design effect. Hang this attractive decoration on doors, walls or windows to welcome the autumn season. Features: Harvest Accessories-17.5" Corn Decor-Set of 2. 17.5" total length when hanging (6.5" individual cob length). Three decorative corn cobs tied with a burlap bow. For doors, walls or windows. Recommended for indoor. Dimensions: 17.5" length. Material(s): Metal/plastic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com