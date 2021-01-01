52" 5-Blade LED Transitional Lighted Ceiling Fan Gold - River of Goods

The Transitional 52-Inch Gold Ceiling Fan With LED Light Kit from River of Goods brings a touch of golden glam to your transitional or modern decor. This gold and bronze ceiling fan sports five blades in a rich barnwood or light driftwood finish, letting you reverse the blades to suit the surrounding color palette, and the 41-watt motor has three speed settings controlled by pull chain to customize the airflow. The light kit comes with two E26 type A LED bulbs, and the double-drum shade has an intricate metal cage surrounding a light fabric shade. This reversible blade ceiling fan can be installed flush or with the included 6-inch downrod, offering you two different installation options so you can pick the right silhouette for the room.