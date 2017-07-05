17.7'' 5 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan With Remote Control And Light Kit Included

Features:Intelligent LED Light Source: 40W energy-saving ceiling lamp adopts new LED chip, which can adjust cold white light, neutral light and warm white light. Color temperature (3000K~6500K) and brightness (5%~100%) can be adjusted through 2.4G remote control and mobile APP. Creative ceiling lamps can save 80% energy and have a long service lifeHome Decoration: The fan lamp is made of environmentally friendly acrylic eye protection lampshade, suitable for bars, cafes, restaurants, bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, bars, children's rooms, apartments, offices, corridors, shops, etc. The warm and fresh air will make you feel fresh, clean, and enjoy a comfortable and healthy family lifeRoom application: 8-25 square meters, Suitable for assembling at your living room, bedroom, villa, Lobby, restaurants, bars, shops, etc.Fan Type: Flush MountMounting: FlushRoom Size: Small rooms (up to 8 X 10);Medium rooms (up to 12 X 14);Large rooms (up to 18 X 20);Great rooms (larger than 18 X 20)Fan Body Finish: WhiteFan Body Material: PlasticLight Kit Included: YesBlades Included: YesBlade Finish: ClearBlade Pitch: 5Blade Material: PlasticReversible Blades: NoRemovable Blades: NoNumber of Blades Accommodated: 5Blade Wood Species: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Damp;Wet;DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fan Control Compatibility: Remote ControlCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Shade Included: YesShade Finish: WhiteShade Material: AcrylicNumber of Speeds: 3DC Motor: YesReversible Motor: NoHeat Ceiling Fan: NoMaximum Airflow: 4500Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoLow Noise: YesWhats Included?: Fan/Light Wall Control;Light Wall ControlCompatible Parts: Light Kit Type: BowlNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoWattage: Bulb Shape: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type Included: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Color: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Independent Light: YesDownlight: NoBulb Base: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseVoltage: 110Fan Control Parts Included: Remote ControlCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernDesigner: Designer Type: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: No<