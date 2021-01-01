47' 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan With Dimming LED Remote Control

Features:ETL CERTIFICATION:The high-quality led ceiling fan has passed the ETL safety certification, performs twice the agency recommended testing, energy-efficient, and long service life.FLUSH MOUNT CEILING FANS:Matt white glass lampshade and 5 abs material blades leading the fashionable modern style. The drop ball can be tilted 13 degrees, and the smart ceiling fan contains two down rods: 5 inches and 10 inches, making it easier for you to install.MULTIFUNCTIONAL REMOTE CONTROL:All operations of the ceiling fan are controlled by the DC long handle remote control. You can control 6 kinds of wind speed, 3 kinds of sleep timer settings, dimmable LED light bulbs that let you control the lighting and ambiance of the living space(white and 3000k warm colors ), and control Switch lights anytime. Need LED20W ( WITH LED LIGHT ).QUIET & REVERSIBLE:The ceiling fan with lights has a reverse airflow function, which allows you to change the direction of the fan seasonally to obtain a cooling effect in summer and warm air distribution in winter to maintain comfort throughout the year with whisper-quiet performance.Elevate your space with a brand new fan! The Sofucor ceiling fan perfect for covered decks/ patios/ porches, farmhouse/ patio/ bedroom/ living room/ kitchen.Fan Type: PropellerMounting: DownrodRoom Size: Large rooms (up to 18 X 20)Fan Body Finish: Matte whiteLight Kit Included: YesBlades Included: YesBlade Finish: Blade Pitch: Blade Material: PlasticReversible Blades: YesRemovable Blades: Number of Blades Accommodated: Blade Wood Species: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fan Control Compatibility: Remote ControlShade Included: YesShade Finish: Shade Material: Number of Speeds: 6DC Motor: YesReversible Motor: YesHeat Ceiling Fan: NoMaximum Airflow: 4860Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesWhats Included?: Sloped Ceiling KitCompatible Parts: Light Kit Type: IntegratedNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesWattage: Bulb Shape: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: LEDEdison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Color: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 65Downlight: NoBulb Base: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseVoltage: 120Fan Control Parts Included: Remote ControlCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoMET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifica