28.5-30" W X 72" H Bi-Fold Semi-Frameless Shower Door

Features:Frameless Design: Compared framed shower door, frameless bifold door more simple and beautiful.[Shower Door Size] - 60 in. W x 57.4 in.H. Width adjustment range: 58.5 in. to 60 in. by cutting guide. Color: Black hardwareInstallation Tips:Top & bottom rail track can be trimmed up to 1 1/2 in. for width adjustment;Reversible for a right or left door opening installation, Included 2 bypass doors, top & bottom track rail, 2 wall channels, the outer towel bar and inner knobs, installation guide and all the necessary installation accessories.Hidden Seal Strip: Glass door seal strips make panels closed tightly and prevent water leaking out, look more beautiful also[Installation and Application] It can fits for various tub door whose length is 58.5-60 inches. Including full installation instruction and all fixings, professional installation recommended