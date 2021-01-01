KAI HOME INC 22.5 in. White Bar Stools Walnut with Height Adjustable 360°Swivel (Set of 2)

This brown walnut stool not only has adjustable seat height and 360° rotation, but also has foot pedals, which can provide both feet with rest after the chair is raised. The stool surface of the bar stool is made of walnut, and the surface is decorated with wood grain. In addition, the stool legs and base are made of electroplated iron, and the surface is treated with modification, which is firm and durable. This product is suitable for dining tables, dessert shops, beverage counters, bars and bars, etc. It has a wide range of applications and simple, generous and practical design. Color: white.