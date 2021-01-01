From national tree company
38.5" Red and Gold Handcrafted Christmas Santa Sleigh
The lovely sleigh makes an attractive accent piece for your festive decor. Handcrafted, the decorative sleigh, including runners, holly leaves, and flower embellishments is pure bliss. It makes a perfect centerpiece for your living area, porch, or patios. Product Features: Features handcrafted Santa sleigh. Accented with ornate gold runners, holly leaves and flower embellishment. Made of all metal parts with painted surfaces. Fill this piece with wrapped gifts or other holiday decors for added seasonal fun. Can be displayed in indoor or covered outdoor locations. Dimensions: 24"H x 38.5"W x 15"D. Material(s): metal