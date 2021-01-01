42.5" Gold and Black Contemporary Rectangular Accent Table

TIght on space or in need of a conventional solution to fill in that empty spot, whatever the day, we got you covered. This contemporary style hall console table will quickly become your most versatile accent piece. Constructed from quality materials and spacious enough to hold an array of commodities, this practical piece will fit into any room!Product Features:Features a contemporary accent tableWarm cappuccino finish blends well with any decorLarge storage drawer for your keys or mailSturdy and elegant gold metal baseIdeal for entryways, hallways or anywhere you would like to showcase your favorite accent piecesTable will blend seamlessly with any decorShelf provides maximum weight capacity up to 4 lbsRecommended for indoor use onlyDimensions: 32.5"H x 42.5"W x 12"DMaterial(s): particle board/laminate/metal