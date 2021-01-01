5-Aminolevulinic Acid and Salt Tolerance in Oilseed Rape (Paperback)

One of the promising approaches to enhance salt tolerance in crop plants is the proper use of plant growth regulators. The presented work is an effort to investigate the ameliorative role of 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA) in oilseed rape plants grown under salinity conditions. Chapter 1 of this monograph is a brief introduction about oilseed rape (Brassica napus L.), salinity associated problems and strategies to tackle salinity as well as study's objectives. Chapter 2 highlights the previous studies and achievements regarding the salinity stress and its interference with the different physiological aspects of plants particularly Brassica species as well as ameliorating role of 5-aminolevulinic acid to combat stress conditions. Chapters 3 focus on how 5-aminolevulinic acid ameliorates salinity induced metabolic, water related and biochemical changes. Chapter 4 describes the role of 5-aminolevulinic acid regarding photosynthetic gas exchange capacity and ion uptake under salinity stress. Chapter 5 highlights the ultra-structural modifications induced by salinity and 5-aminolevulinic acid in oilseed rape plants. Chapter 6&7 presents our major findings and references.