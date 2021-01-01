Viking 5 42" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood VCWH54248WH

42" Wall Mount Chimney Range Hood with Optional Blowers, Variable Fan Speeds, Heat Sensor, Heat Lamp, LED Lighting, LED Knobs and Commercial-Type Filters: White. Backlit LED knobs extend and illuminate to control lighting level and fan speed, then fully retract when not in use. Seamless design provides a refined finish to your kitchen. Heavy-duty, commercial-type size, construction, design, and styling. Tough-box ventilator housing protects blower and quietly removes smoke and odor. Quietest hood and ventilator combination in the industry. Multi-speed ventilator control knob allows precise adjustment to desired fan speed. Maintenance-free ventilators never need to be cleaned with the commercial-type hood filters doing the dirty work. Cook with peace of mind as the built-in heat sensor activates the ventilator to full power if cooking temperatures reach uncomfortable levels. Ventilators must be purchased separately for 18" Height Hoods and are available in internal, external, and in-line models. Dimmable lighting controls provide custom illumination for enhanced surface cooking visibility. Long-life LED light bulbs are energy efficient and easily replaceable. Commercial-type baffle filters efficiently remove heat and grease vapors from the air. Stainless steel dishwasher-safe filters are easily removed for quick cleaning. Low-profile filter system reduces interior hood space, leaving less surface to clean. Adjustable duct cover comes standard with hood (for 8' to 9' ceilings). Canopy finish matches hood canopy finish. Duct Cover Extensions. DCCE1210. Extend height of duct cover by up to 12 inches (for 10' ceilings). Color finishes to match hood canopy/duct cover finish. Warming Shelf Panels. WGP42. Fold up/down, heavy-duty warming shelves hold cookware and condiments. May be used with heat lamp to keep food warm. Two shelves - each 15-7/8" wide by 10-1/8" deep. Available in stainless steel (SS) only. Backsplashes. BKS42. Protect wall space below hood. Create a continuous finish between cooking surface and hood. Low maintenance, easy to clean. Available in stainless steel (SS) only. Choose from interior, exterior or in-line ventilators. 600 CFM interior-power ventilator kit. 900 CFM exterior-power ventilator kit. 1,200 CFM exterior-power ventilator kit. 1,200 CFM in-line ventilator kit. All ventilators work with variable speed controls for custom venting. Separate on/off switch allows consumer to leave ventilator at favorite setting. One ventilator, one duct run for any size hood/ventilator. Must use Viking ventilator kits with Viking hoods. Use of non-Viking kits voids product warranty. VSIL10 - Duct Silencer Accessory for 10" duct. ILVK - Vibration Isolator Kit Accessory. Available in Stainless Steel (SS), Black (BK), White (WH), Apple Red (AR), Graphite Gray (GG), Cobalt Blue (CB), and Burgundy (BU). Three-year full warranty - complete unit. Ninety-day full - cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. Five-year limited - all ventilator motors. Warranty valid on Viking products shipped within the United States. And products purchased and installed in Mexico and the Caribbean on or after April 1, 2013, excluding Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Haiti. Number Of Filters: 2. Heat Lamps: 1. Interior Duct Size: 7". Exterior Duct Size: 10". Maximum Amps - Interior: 5.2 Amps. Maximum Amps - Exterior: 8.0 / 5.3 Amps. Maximum Amps - In-Line: 5.3 / 7.2 Amps. Overall Width: 41 7/8". Overall Depth: 24". Overall Height: 18". Duct Cover Width: 12". Duct Cover Depth: 12". Duct Cover Height: 12" or 24". Shipping Weight: 138.0 Lbs.