Viking 5 30" Wall Mount Canopy Pro Style Range Hood VWH3010SB

30" Pro-Style Wall Mount Range Hood with 460 CFM Internal Blower, Heat Sensor, Halogen Lights, Baffle Filters, Non-Ducted Option and 10" Height: Slate Blue. Recommended for use with 30" wide ranges, 30" wide non-griddle/grill rangetops, and 30" wide cooktops. For larger equipment, use 18" high hood. Optional recirculating kit accessory for ventless ducting sold separately. Heavy-duty, commercial-type size, construction, design, and styling. Virtually seamless design with no visible screws. Heat sensor turns the ventilator on full power when cooking temperatures reach uncomfortable levels. Variable speed controls for custom venting. Separate on/off switch allows consumer to leave ventilator at favorite/most-used setting. Halogen lights for better visibility and efficiency. Dimmer on lights allows custom lighting - separate on/off switch allows consumer to leave dimmer at favorite position. Commercial-type baffle filter system efficiently removes grease and heated vapors from the air. Especially designed for use with commercial-type products. Dishwasher-safe filters are easily removed for quick cleaning. Design of low profile filter system means less interior hood space to be cleaned. Interior of range hood canopy has stainless steel liner for increased rigidity, seamless appearance, and easy cleaning. 460 CFM interior-power ventilator comes standard with product. DCW30. 12" depth, 12" height duct cover. Available in finishes to match range hoods. BKS30. Protect wall space below hood. Create a continuous finish between cooking surface and hood. Low maintenance, easy to clean. 30" high. Available in stainless steel (SS) only. WGP30. Hold cookware and condiments. Fold up/down, heavy-duty warming shelves (non-removable) factory installed on stainless steel (SS) backsplash. 15-7/8" wide by 10-1/8" deep. Available in stainless steel (SS) only. Three-year full warranty - complete unit. Lifetime limited - stainless steel exterior. Five-year limited - all ventilator motors. Ninety-day full - cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. Interior Ventilator Kit: 460 CFM Standard. Interior Duct Size: 7". Optional Recirculation Kit: Yes. Speed Controls: Variable. Heat Sensor: Yes. Number Of Filters: 2. Heat Lamps: No. Lighting: Halogen. Interior Maximum Amps: 4.9 Amps. Overall Width: 29 7/8". Overall Depth: 21". Overall Height: 10". Duct Cover Width: 29 7/8". Duct Cover Depth: 12". Duct Cover Height: 12". Shipping Weight: 56.0 Lbs.