47'' 5 ABS Blade Metal With Glass Ceiling Fan DC Motor Decorate For Living Room Corridor Lighting Fixture

Modern industrial transition ceiling fans are inspired by fashionable design elements involved in the electronics industry, and enhance your small space with a clean, modern touch. Make a statement with any available finishes in your kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. This adjustable installation fan has a three-position installation system, which can be installed in standard, low or inclined positions. It has an optimized 13-degree pitch to ensure ideal air flow and optimal performance. This fan is equipped with counter-rotating fan blades to keep the room in your home cool in summer. It is very suitable for use in rooms or spaces with a ceiling of 9'or higher.