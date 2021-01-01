From savoy house
Savoy House 5-9584 Raliegh 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Savoy House 5-9584 Raliegh 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Raleigh from Savoy House is a wall lantern that draws its style inspiration from the classic appeal of farmhouse lighting. It has a curved arm and wide shade, all finished in black. Features: Black warehouse shaped metal shade Requires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not Included CUL and UL Rated for use in damp locations Dimensions: Backplate Height: 5.75" Backplate Width: 5.75" Extension: 6" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) Height: 11" Product Weight: 2.2 lbs Width: 11" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Number of Bulbs: 1 Voltage: 120v Wattage: 60w Watts Per Bulb: 60w Outdoor Wall Sconces Black