Simply Conserve 5/6 in. Retrofit 4000K Remodel Non-IC Rated Canless Integrated LED Recessed Light Kit with White Trim (12-Pack)

The Simply Conserve by AM Conservation Group LED downlight retrofit recessed kits offer cutting edge LED performance and a great value when purchasing the value 12-pack. The Simply Conserve 5 in. /6 in. LED retrofit kit may be used in multiple recessed applications in kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms as well as in commercial applications. The retrofit kits are suitable for damp locations making them suitable for bathroom applications as well. The Simply Conserve downlight retrofit kit includes a fully dimmable 75-Watt equivalent LED bulb that lasts for 35,000-hours and uses only 13-Watt of energy. The kit includes the quick connect medium base (E26) adapter for a quick and easy installation.