Feit Electric 5/6 in. 75W Equivalent Soft White 2700K Dimmable CEC Integrated LED Retrofit Recessed Light Trim Downlight (36-Pack)

Convert your current recessed lighting to energy saving LED with an Enhance LED Downlight Retrofit Kit with Baffle Trim and the highest quality energy efficient light.Our high-powered LEDs with a 90+ CRI (color rendering index) rating provide bolder color rendering and enhanced contrast so people and objects appear more realistic and vibrant. This kit will fit most 5 or 6 in. recessed cans, includes a soft white LED that is dimmable and will replace a 75-Watt equivalent incandescent bulb. It produces a similar light output while using less energy than a standard incandescent light bulb. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. These Feit Electric Retrofit Kits have an average life of 50,000 hours / 45.7-year and are RoHS and ENERGY STAR Compliant. This kit is easy to install, comes with a standard base adapter and a pre-mounted trim for a hassle- free do-it-yourself installation. The Feit Electric energy saving LED Enhance LED Downlight Retrofit Kit is ideal for residential use in kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms and for commercial use as general lighting in retail and hospitality spaces. Featuring a sleek, white design, this downlight is equipped for use in new construction, remodel and retrofit, replacing your current recessed bulbs.