From savoy house
Savoy House 5-502 Lauren Single Light 24-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Panels English Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Savoy House 5-502 Lauren Single Light 24-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Panels FeaturesConstructed from metalFeatures clear glass panels within the lanternRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 9.9 lbsBackplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts English Bronze