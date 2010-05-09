5/6.5/9.5/10M Solar Powered Snowflake String Fairy Lights Xmas Garden Outdoor Party Decor Lamp-5M/White

Features:- 100% Brand New and High Qualtity- Mode: 8 modes are adjustable- LED Quantity: 20/30/50/80LED- Lighting Color: White, Warm White- Material: ABS+PVC+Copper Wire+Accessories- Waterproof Grade: IP65- Portable for Using: Solar powered charging for more convenient operation. Lightweight for easy hanging- Decorative Light: Perfect for all kinds of festival celebration. Decorative your party or garden outside with these solar powered string light- Exellent Illumination: led bulbs create excellent illumination and a colorful atmosphere, spreading light and cheer across a wide area. Add a beautiful glow to your life- Energy Saving and Environmental Protection: Does not contain ultraviolet and infrared light, no radiation, no pollution, protect eyesight. Installation: Firstly put the stake onto the tube at the back as the picture shows, then find a place for the lights with clear and full exposure to the sun and insert the stake into the ground.