WellDone 5/4 in. x 6 in. x 7 ft. Thermally-Treated Premium Oak 4-Sides Oiled Decking Board (7-Bundle)

WellDone Premium Oak decks are domestically made from real hardwood - American Oak. Wood is thermally modified with no chemicals added. Due to the thermo-modification process wood becomes naturally durable for at least 25 years. In the process, wood changes its molecular structure and becomes similar to 350-year lumber. Thermally-treated WellDone natural Oak decking is highly superior to any other decking materials in the market. It is a 100% Green product with all advantages of natural wood. To mill WellDone decks we use the highest Grade of American Oak, so our product is clear of any defects. Due to thermo-modification wood repeals moisture on a molecular level, which dramatically reduces the shrinking and swelling of the boards. This also prevents wood from cupping and surface checking and increases the maintenance interval for the product. Our decks come factory oiled with UV protection on all 4-sides. The factory oiling saves a lot of costs as no oiling needed after installation. The thermo-treatment process enhances the color of the wood creating an even brown tint that is consistent beyond the surface. Chemicals are never used during the thermo-treatment process, so the material remains environmentally safe. You and your children can walk barefoot across a thermo-treated Oak deck with certainty and peace of mind that the surface is free from harmful chemicals.