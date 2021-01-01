From fiesta
Fiesta 5-3/8 in. 15 oz. Ivory Ceramic Small Bowl
Serve cereal, salads, pot pies in this Homer Laughlin Fiesta 14.25 oz. Bowl. This piece features a fully vitrified construction that prevents moisture absorption and reduces chipping, breakage, and scratches caused by daily wear and tear while providing excellent heat retention. Its clean, vibrant color and brilliant, lead-free glaze do not leach chemicals into your food. It is microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer safe. Color: Ivory.