Newport Brass 5-2042BP Secant Single Handle Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only Satin Brass (PVD) Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Newport Brass 5-2042BP Secant Single Handle Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only Product Features: Trim constructed of brass – ensuring durability and providing aesthetic appeal Premier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through every day use Single function cartridge – controls temperature of water ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for shower systems Secure mounting assembly Rough-in valve not included – when adding to cart valve options will be presented Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Pre-set safety stop with override capability included with temperature control Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Pressure Balanced Satin Brass (PVD)