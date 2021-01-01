From hillman
Hillman 5/16-in x 5-in Stainless Coarse Thread Hex Bolt (6-Count) Stainless Steel | 45028
Advertisement
Hex bolts feature hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole. They can be used to fasten wood to wood, wood to metal or metal to metal applications. Be sure to use washers and nuts that are the same grade and finish as the hex bolt. Pre-drilled holes are required. Hillman 5/16-in x 5-in Stainless Coarse Thread Hex Bolt (6-Count) Stainless Steel | 45028