Manufactured to be extremely sturdy, lag screws are some of the toughest fasteners. This zinc hex lag screw provides adequate corrosion and rust protection, making it a good choice for outdoor projects. Use this lag screw to attach objects to wood and anchor masonry. Common applications include retaining walls, deck frames, and outdoor play equipment. For masonry application, use the screw in conjunction with a lag shield. This zinc hex lag screw has coarse threads designed for pre-drilled holes to prevent splitting or snapping, and requires minimal clearance above the fastener. It has a hexagonal drive for simple installation and controlled traction with a socket or wrench. Use in a pre-drilled hole; see product package for pre-drilling instructions. Hillman 5/16-in x 4-in Silver Zinc-Plated Hex-Head Interior Lag Screws | 230064