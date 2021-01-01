Increase the value of your home and transform ordinary to interesting with over 400 designs, we have something to match every decor style. Renovate a room or two faster and easier than before with our lightweight durable urethane crown moulding. Compared to traditional trim materials, our products give you the look and feel of authentic wood or plaster for less. Factory primed, it comes ready for paint, gel stain, or faux finish; making it ideal for a variety of interior and exterior applications. Ekena Millwork 5-1/8-in x 7-ft 10-in Primed Polyurethane Crown Moulding in White | MLD05X05X07HE