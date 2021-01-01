American Pro Decor 5-1/8 in. x 6 in. Unfinished Solid Hardwood Round Sofa Leg

Each furniture Bun Foot leg has passed a quality control process to ensure that you receive a product with superior craftsmanship. American Pro Decor's Bun feet furniture legs come with a 1/4 in. Thick slide on the bottom making it easier to move furniture around. Most importantly, they have a pre-installed 5/16 in. -18 in. thread hanger bolt for fast and easy installation on furniture. Bun feet add a decorative accent to any furniture. They make an excellent choice to restoring and providing a different appearance to any furniture. To coordinate your desired finish, our Bun feet are Unfinished, smoothly sanded and ready for painting or staining.