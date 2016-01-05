Richelieu Hardware 5-1/16 in to 7-9/16 in (128 mm to 192 mm) Center-to-Center Matte Chrome Contemporary Drawer Pull

This trend-setting contemporary pull offers 3 options for center to center: 128 mm, 160 mm, or 192 mm. Available in a variety of stylish finishes. Mounting Hardware is included for an easy installation. Please note that the screws included with the products are a standard size of 1 in. (25 mm) length, quadrex, pan head. They will fit with most of the popular melamine thicknesses, which range between 5/8 in. to 3/4 in. (16 mm to 19 mm).