Maxxima 5,000 Lumens 40-Watt Hanging LED String Linkable Work Light

These LED construction string lights have 5 lights spaced 10 ft. apart, producing 1000 Lumens per light. With 5,000 Lumens total output of 5000K-daylight, these work lights are ideal for job sites of any size. Featuring a compact bright, yellow body and white frosted diffuser, these LED string lights are the perfect solution for any area. With a metal cage protecting the lens, and bright yellow cord, these heavy-duty string lights provide ideal safety and visibility for any work or job site. Suitable for damp locations, they are easy to set up and great for both outdoor and indoor work spaces. The included fixture hooks make it easy hanging these string lights in challenging locations or install applications where flexibility is needed. They are linkable up to 10 strings, giving you flexibility to illuminate different size areas. These LED lights are energy efficient, using only 8-Watt of energy per head. They are ETL listed and come with a 3-year warranty.