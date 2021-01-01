Amana 5,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls

POWERFUL COOLING CAPACITY: The 5,000 BTU window air conditioner is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 150 sq. ft. with 1.1 pints per hour of dehumidification including your apartment, bedroom, living room or any environment! EASY TO INSTALL: Comes with a quick and effective window mounting kit that allows for easy installation in windows with minimum window height of 14.5". ENERGY STAR RATED COOLING: Energy Star efficiency saves you money on your electric bill (11.0 EER). FAN SPEEDS: Mechanical rotary controls with 2 fan speeds, low and high along with 8-way directional air louvers to give consumers multiple options for comfort. REPLACEABLE FILTER: Clean Alert indicates when air filters should be replaced or removed and washed for convenient maintenance. 5,000 BTU air conditioner for window-mounted installation 5.9-ft. LCDI power cord with 3-prong grounded plug uses 115V electrical outlet Cools a room up to 150 sq. ft. with up to 1.06 pints per hour dehumidification Mechanical rotary controls with 2 fan speeds (low and high) After a power failure, unit automatically restarts when power is restored 8-way directional air louvers directs the air where you need it Removable and washable air filter for convenient maintenance Easy-to-install window mounting kit included Window width: 22" min / 35" max Minimum window height: 14.5" Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER): 11.0 U.L. Listed