4X2 Feet Regulation Wood Cornhole Boards, Both Sides Printedwood Grain Cornhole Set With 8 Cornhole Bean Bags For Indoor Outdoor Cornholetoss Games (4

This cornhole boards set is made of solid wood construction with folding legs, which makes them durable and incredibly easy to set-up and take down. All cornhole boards are varnished with classic pattern by top grade heat-pressing technology, providing a durable layer to protect against scratches and fade. Each cornhole set has nature hemp rope handles in the frame sides with soft PE tubes, which is so convenient to carry without an extra storage bag, and protects your hands from pinching. It's a ton of fun with friends and family at tournaments, tailgates, cookouts, campsites, holiday weekends, barbeques, parties, weddings, or just backyard fun or entertainment for the whole family. Our boards are durable and will provide years of endless fun to you.