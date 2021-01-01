Besa Lighting 4WZ-412207-LED Bolla 4 Light Reversible LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal Matte Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Besa Lighting 4WZ-412207-LED Bolla 4 Light Reversible LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal Matte Glass Shades The Bolla is a compact handcrafted glass, softly radiused to fit gracefully into contemporary spaces. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with sleek arcing die cast lamp holders and matching radiused rectangular canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassDurable Steel and Brass ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 24Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Dimmable: NoHeight: 6.875"Width: 30.3125"Extension: 7"HCO: 4.25"Shade Height: 5.25"Shade Width: 5.875"Backplate Height: 4.75"Backplate Width: 4.75"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Vanity Light Satin Nickel