Rev-A-Shelf 4WTCD-15-1 4WTCD Series 12 Inch Pull Out 2 Tier Cutlery Organizer Drawer Only Natural Wood Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen

Rev-A-Shelf 4WTCD-15-1 4WTCD Series 12 Inch Pull Out 2 Tier Cutlery Organizer Drawer Only Double up your drawer space with Rev-A-Shelf's Two-Tiered drawer. This drawer box comes pre-assembled and ready to install into your existing cabinet drawer opening. Slides are NOT included and must be added to work.Features:Includes: 1 wood 2 tier drawer box and mounting hardwareDrawer slides are not includedFor 1-1/2" face frame cabinet construction onlyTop tier slides back inside of cabinet on ball-bearing slidesPre-assembled drawer box replaces your existing drawerSimply add your own drawer front and slidesDesigned for a 15" cabinet with a 12" openingAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Specifications:Depth: 21"Height: 3-3/4"Width: 11-1/2" Pull Out Cutlery Organizers Natural Wood