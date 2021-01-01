Besa Lighting 4WS-773591 Alex 4 Light ADA Compliant Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal / Amethyst Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Besa Lighting 4WS-773591 Alex 4 Light ADA Compliant Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal / Amethyst Glass Shades Alex has a simple, contemporary design that features handcrafted Opal glass, available with flat glass trim. This modern wall light offers flexible design potential for a variety of bath/vanity decorating schemes. Mount horizontally or vertically. ADA-Compliant.. Our Trans-Amethyst colored blown glass complements the soft white Opal cased glass, which can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance, as the Trans-Amethyst glass sparkles with the accents from that glow. The smooth satin finish on the opal’s outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass combination is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with plated steel square lamp holders mounted to linear rectangular tubing, and a low profile square canopy cover.Features:Opal / Amethyst GlassDurable Steel and Brass ConstructionDimmable with Standard Incandescent DimmerOrient Horizontal or VerticalRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 200Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 4.75"Width: 30.375"Extension: 3.75"HCO: 3.15"Shade Height: 6.325"Shade Width: 6.325"Backplate Height: 5.5"Backplate Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoADA: YesUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Vanity Light Chrome