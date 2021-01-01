Rev-A-Shelf 4WP18-51-KIT 4WP Series 51 Inch Swing Out Full Pantry Cabinet Organizer Kit Natural Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen

Rev-A-Shelf 4WP18-51-KIT 4WP Series 51 Inch Swing Out Full Pantry Cabinet Organizer Kit Rev-A-Shelf introduces the 4WP Series Swing-Out Wood Pantry System. Created for both Base and Tall 36 Pantry cabinets, the series features amenities the competitors just don't offer: From an industrial piano hinge, adjustable inside door and pantry shelves with chrome rails, to the flexibility of being able to add or remove stylish chrome bars to the top of the units for additional shelf space on both doors and swing-out pantry. The solid construction consists of 1/2 Maple that has a UV cured, clear finish to ensure a beautiful match to any cabinet. The complete kit includes two swing-out units and two door storage units with adjustable mounting brackets.Features:Minimum cabinet height without top rails is 52"Note: most tall pantry cabinets will not include wood divider piece and must be provided by customerAdjustable shelvesAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationWood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantyIncludes:(2) wood swing out pantries(2) door mount units(24) adjustable shelvesMounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 7-1/2"Height: 51"Width: 12" Swing Out Shelves Natural