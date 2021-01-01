Rev-A-Shelf 4WLS901-31-52 Wood Classic 31 Inch Pie Cut Lazy Susan Shelf Only Natural Wood Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Lazy Susan Parts

Rev-A-Shelf 4WLS901-31-52 Wood Classic 31 Inch Pie Cut Lazy Susan Shelf Only Rev-A-Shelf's 4WLS series wood lazy susans are revered as the best on the market. Whether you are replacing an old unit or just adding a lazy Susan to your corner cabinet. You will not be disappointed with the high quality construction and the durable rotating hardware that makes installation simple.Features:Includes: 1 wood shelfNo post included (shelf only)Plywood finger joint rim with 5/8" thick bottomDesigned for corner base cabinetsBearing system sold separatelyWood construction with a clear coat finish for durability20lb per square foot weight capacityLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Specifications:Depth: 31"Height: 1-5/8"Width: 31" Shelves Natural Wood