Rev-A-Shelf 4WH-RM-15DM-1 4WH Series 18 Inch Vanity Base Cabinet Pull Out Hamper with Rev-A-Motion Soft Open/Soft Close Natural Wood Storage and

Rev-A-Shelf 4WH-RM-15DM-1 4WH Series 18 Inch Vanity Base Cabinet Pull Out Hamper with Rev-A-Motion Soft Open/Soft Close Base Cabinet Installation: A base cabinet sits on the floor against the wall and supports the countertop. Base cabinet organizers are designed to allow easy access to items, while maximizing the usable space. Features:Easily mounts to the bottom of the cabinetUtilizes Rev-A-Motion™ Soft-Open/Soft-Close technology enabling easy operationPatented door mount brackets included that fits almost any door styleThe hamper can hold up to 1.71 bushels of clothing (63.675 quarts)All Rev-A-Shelf products come with a limited lifetime warrantySet Includes:One (1) completely assembled hardwood maple hamper pull outOne (1) pair of full extension slideOne (1) pack of mounting hardwareProduct Technologies:Rev-A-Motion™: Rev-A-Shelf’s revolutionary Rev-A-Motion™ soft open/soft close system ensures a smooth even movement. Utilizing a heavy duty gas shock that softens the heaviest of loads and prevents the unit from slamming shut. Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed for high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, they are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Full Extension Slides: Full extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. Full extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system. Bottom Mount Slides: Bottom mount slides are mounted horizontally under the chassis of the pull out system and to the floor of the cabinet. Ideal for situations where concealed hinges are wanted or where space issues are paramount. Custom Door Mount: Rev-A-Shelf’s heavy duty door mounting brackets allow for custom doors to be installed to the front. The patented door mounting kit allows for easy installation and adjustment of the custom door. Specifications:Width: 14.25"Height: 21"Depth: 19.75"Minimum Opening Width: 14.375"Minimum Opening Height: 21.125"Minimum Opening Depth: 19.875"Number of Bins: 1Bin Capacity: 55 Pull Out Hampers Natural Wood