Besa Lighting 4WF-KENOGD Keno 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Gold Sand Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Besa Lighting 4WF-KENOGD Keno 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Gold Sand Shades Keno begins with blown glass, with a bullnose shape and glossy outer finish. We then, using a handcrafting technique, carefully apply a band of actual fine-grained sand to the inner surface of the glass, where color is fully saturated into the coating for a bold statement. A final clear protective coating is applied to seal and preserve the accent material. The result is a beautifully textured work of art, comfortable with the irony of sand being applied to a glass that originates from sand. When illuminated, the colors shimmers through the noticeable refractions created by every granule, as the sand patterning is obvious and pleasing. This vanity fixture is equipped with lamp holders, mounted to the plated rectilinear backplate on a die cast fitter.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes colored sand glass shadesIncludes (4) 240 watt maximum G9 halogen bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedMade in GermanyETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 5-7/8"Width: 30"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 12lbsShade Height: 3"Shade Width: 4-1/4"Shade Depth: 4-1/4"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: T5Bulb Type: HalogenVoltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Bronze