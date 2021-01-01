Rev-A-Shelf 4WDKB-1 4WDKB Series 18-1/2 Inch Trimmable Knife Holder Insert Natural Maple Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers

Rev-A-Shelf 4WDKB-1 4WDKB Series 18-1/2 Inch Trimmable Knife Holder Insert Rev-A-Shelf's unique 4WDKB-1 Double Knife Block Tray Insert is out of the box ready at 18-1/2 x 22 providing 55 slots to store knives and has a separate compartment for other utensils. The unique design provides more storage than even our traditional Knife Block insert and with its simple drop-in installation valuable counter top space is available to use immediately. Made of our classic hardwood with a UV cured clear finish to ensure an acceptable match to any kitchen cabinet and can be trimmed to any size to fit drawers of various widths and lengths.Features:Includes: 1 wood knife block insertProduct can simply be dropped into drawer or trimmed to a custom fit (table saw recommended)Designed for drawers from 12-1/2" to 18-1/2" in widthFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityCan be trimmed to exact size with table sawLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Depth: 22"Height: 2"Width: 18-1/2" Cutlery Organizers Natural Maple