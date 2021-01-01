Rev-A-Shelf 4WCTM-18DM2-175 4WCTM Top Mount Double Bin Trash Can for 1-3/4 Inch Faceframe Cabinets - 35 Quart Capacity White Storage and Organization

Rev-A-Shelf 4WCTM-18DM2-175 4WCTM Top Mount Double Bin Trash Can for 1-3/4 Inch Faceframe Cabinets - 35 Quart Capacity Rev-A-Shelf's top-mount wood waste containers are industry favorites. These waste containers are designed for absolute sturdiness with front and rear mounting, pre-installed door mount brackets and full-extension 150 lb. rated ball-bearing slides for total stability.Features:150lb full-extension ball-bearing slidesAdjustable depth from 22-1/4" to 24-1/2"Intended for cabinet opening exactly 14-1/2"Adjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationOptional Rev-A-Shelf lids sold separatelyFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) wood frame(2) waste containers (1) pair of slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 22-1/4"Height: 17-7/8"Width: 14-1/2" Pull Out Trash Cans White