Rev-A-Shelf 4WCSC-1535DM-1 4WCSC Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can with Soft Close for 22 Inch Deep Cabinets - 35 Quart Capacity Natural Wood Storage

Rev-A-Shelf 4WCSC-1535DM-1 4WCSC Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can with Soft Close for 22 Inch Deep Cabinets - 35 Quart Capacity The 4WCSC Waste Containers feature beautiful wood dovetail construction with full-extension soft-close slide system. Patented adjustable door mount brackets will let you mount your cabinet door directly to your waste container for easy access. The BLUMOTION slides system makes this one of the smoothest units to open and close.Features:135lb full-extension BLUMOTION slides with soft closeDesigned for a 15" cabinet with a 12" openingAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationOptional Rev-A-Shelf lids sold separatelyFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) wood frame(1) waste container (1) pair of soft close slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 21-3/4"Height: 19-1/2"Width: 12" Pull Out Trash Cans Natural Wood