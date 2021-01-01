Rev-A-Shelf 4WC-15DM1 4WC Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can - 35 Quart Capacity White Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers Pull Out

Rev-A-Shelf 4WC-15DM1 4WC Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can - 35 Quart Capacity Made from solid Maple wood construction. The Bottom Mount Pullout Waste Container is available in a single 35 quart. The 4WC Series encases the containers in a durable wood base at the bottom of the cabinet to allow easy retrieval of the waste bins and features full-extension ball bearing slides with pre-assembled door mount brackets.Features:150lb full-extension ball-bearing slidesMinimum cabinet opening: 11-1/2" or largerAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationOptional Rev-A-Shelf lids sold separatelyFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilitySimple installation as product mounts to the floor of the cabinetLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) wood frame(1) waste container (1) pair of slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 21-7/8"Height: 19-1/4"Width: 11-1/4" Pull Out Trash Cans White